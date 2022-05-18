‘Zimbabweans in South Africa are not united’ – says rapper Nota Baloyi

South African rapper and music entrepreneur Nhlamulo Baloyi known professionally as Nota Baloyi has accused Zimbabweans in his country of failing to stand with the late xenophobia victim Elvis Nyathi because of a lack of unity.

Nyathi was assaulted and burnt to death in Diepsloot during acts of vigilantism, wherein Zimbabweans were attacked by a group of Diepsloot residents.

The residents accused the Zimbabweans of committing crimes in the area.

The South African government has since condemned the incident and arrested the perpetrators.

Nyathi was buried in his home county in Bulawayo.

In a recent interview with DJ Sibu, Baloyi is of the view that Zimbabweans in South Africa did not do enough to protect their brothers and sisters who are always victims of xenophobia in South Africa.

Millions of Zimbabweans have crossed the Limpopo River since 2000 in search of greener pastures.

“There is no brotherly love for one another. When Elvis Nyathi died, it was South African organisations which organised,” Baloyi who is married to a Zimbabwean stated.

“They (Zimbabweans) couldn’t even organise that march. If you can take all Zimbabweans working in South Africa and you want to stand up and say one of our own is not going to be killed like a dog. We are going to march. We would have seen a march.

“They saw one of their brothers being killed and they did nothing. And for me, they have lost their humanity.”

Baloyi further postulated that corruption and poverty in Zimbabwe had made its citizens lose their humanity.

“They have lost all hope in humanity. The corruption in that country has made the people turn against each other. There is no one who is going to stand up and say ‘I’m going to defend my fellow citizens.

“Why is it there is no Zimbabwean organization that is advocating for the people that were affected in Diepsloot? It’s not. It’s South African organizations, it’s other people and Europeans,” he said.

The outspoken musician applauded investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono for standing with his country despite facing all kinds of State persecution.

Chin’ono was arrested three times by the Zanu-PF regime for exposing corruption.

“Where are their own people speaking on their behalf? A guy like Hopewell Chin’ono, I respect him because he still has that humanity. He is still going to his country. He is still farming.

“There are people out there in the world. Its people have said ‘we are giving up this country’. They are fighting to get citizenship in other countries,” Baloyi said.

Commenting on the video of DJ Sibu and Baloyi’s interview, Chin’ono said:

“Very deep thoughts on Zimbabwe and its people from Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi in conversation with DJ Sibu.

“He says Zimbabweans in South Africa are not united, he says the corruption in Zimbabwe has taken out humanity from Zimbabweans.

“This is how others are seeing us, reflect on it!”