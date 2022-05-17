Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mali junta claims it has thwarted ‘Western-backed’ coup attempt

By BBC News 17,820
Mali's interim president Colonel Assimi Goita
Mali’s military junta says it thwarted an attempted coup last week led by “Western-backed” soldiers.

The alleged foiled coup took place on the night between 11 and 12 May, the junta said in a statement without providing evidence.

Malian Air Force deputy chief of staff and military junta spokesperson Ismael Wague (C) speaks during a press conference in Kati on August 19, 2020. (AFP)
The statement read out on state television on Monday said: “The attempt was thwarted thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of the defence and security forces.”

It did not give details of the alleged coup plotters’ identity and whereabouts, but said they would be handed over to justice.

The AFP news agency quoted a military source as saying that about 10 arrests were made.

Mali’s military has seized power twice since August 2020 when it ousted elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, and has been under pressure to return the country to democratic rule.

