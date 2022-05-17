Highlanders sack head coach Mandla Mpofu and his technical team

Bulawayo giants Highlanders FC have reportedly fired head coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu and his technical team following a string of poor results.

According to multiple sources, Bosso’s executive showed Lulu the exit door in a meeting held today (Tuesday) at the club’s offices in Bulawayo.

Part of Mpofu’s technical team were Bekithemba Ndlovu who was the first assistant coach and welfare manager Vezigama Dlodlo.

Joel ‘Dubai’ Luphahla who was roped in as the second assistant coach a few months ago (March) survived the chop.

A club source who spoke to the state owned daily newspaper, the Chronicle said, “A decision has been made to relieve almost all members of the technical team and leave Joel Luphahla temporarily in charge while looking for a substantive coach.

“The members of the technical team were told today. They were supposed to have been told on Monday at the weekly technical meeting, but there was no quorum so it was postponed to today,” the club source revealed.

Mpofu who had became unpopular with the Bosso faithful as they called for his sacking leaves the team seated 13th on the log standings after 13 games played.

From the 13 games, Lulu only managed three wins beating Herentals FC, Yadah FC and WhaWha.