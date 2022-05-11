DJ Fantan arrested after allegedly beating up wife, locking her in home

Chillspot music producer DJ Fantan, real name Arnold Kamudyariwa, was arrested by police on Tuesday after allegedly beating up his wife Gamuchirai Nemukunyu and locking her up in their home.

According to multiple reports DJ Fantan is detained at Waterfalls Police Station in the capital Harare.

National Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development saying; “DJ Fantan has been arrested for domestic violence and is in police custody.”

His wife, Gamuchirai Nemukunyu, said Fantan had a history of becoming violent when the couple argued.

“I’ve suffered enough at the hands of this man,” she told H-Metro. “He has been assaulting me, abusing me and destroying our property. I think it’s high time justice takes its course. I want him to be stopped from abusing me.”

In a post on his Facebook page, Fantan railed at what he called “false accusations.”

“My family and I are safe,” he wrote, without addressing the domestic abuse allegations.

Nemukunyu claimed DJ Fantan did not want her to “do my own things.”

“To him I should be a housewife only, responsible for household chores. This is despite the fact that he doesn’t give me money. I’ve suffered emotional and economic abuse. So, when I challenge all this, he becomes violent, abusing me and destroying property.”

It’s not the first time DJ Fantan has seen the inside of a police cell.

In January 2021 he was arrested after hosting an illegal New Year’s Eve party in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Although he was jailed for 12 months, the sentence was reduced to three months by the High Court, with an option to pay a Z$2,000 fine which he took.