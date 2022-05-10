Elon Musk suggests he might ‘die mysteriously’ after Russian ‘threats’

By Josh Salisbury | Independent UK |

Elon Musk has suggested he might die “under mysterious circumstances” after an alleged threat from a Russian official.

The Tesla CEO posted a cryptic tweet on Monday, just days after he bought Twitter.

Musk’s tweet read: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”

His mother Maye Musk responded to the post saying: “That’s not funny.”

The entrepreneur replied: “Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive.”

Musk, the world’s richest man, had earlier posted a message translated from Russian which he claimed head of Russia’s space agency Dmitry Rogozin sent to the media.

It read: “From the testimony of the captured commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it turns out that the internet terminals of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters.

“According to our information, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon.

“Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment.

“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool.”

Musk has supplied Ukraine with his Starlink satellites which is part of his space company SpaceX.

The service allows access to the Internet in rural or disconnected areas, helping Ukrainian officials in their efforts to repel Russian cyber attacks.

A US Pentagon official revealed last month Musk’s Starlink satellite network “rapidly” fought off an attempt by Russian attackers to jam the network in Ukraine.

The official from the US Office of the Secretary of Defense said the US military would have taken much longer to counter the attack.

One day after the apparent Russian jamming attack in Ukraine came to light, SpaceX had updated its network with new code that fixed the problem, said official Dave Tramper.

The Tesla CEO has previously made headlines by challenging Putin to a fight, with just one hand, and telling the Russian leader that he could bring a bear if he wished.

Musk recently made moves to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. According to the New York Times, which obtained his pitch to investors, among his plans are to quintuple revenue to $26.4 billion by 2028.