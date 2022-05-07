Memorial soccer matches for ‘Adazhi’ Kwangwari

By Ancilla Gotore | Masvingo Mirror |

Two memorial soccer matches for the late veteran soccer player Cuthbert Kwangwari well-known as Adazhi who collapsed and died during a training session in March this year has been slated for Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo tomorrow.

Kwangwari is a respected player and coach who played for Gaths Mine FC and Kismet FC and then went on to coach Kwangwari Cuthbert (KC) Soccer Academy and Nyika FC. He was a KC Soccer Academy coach at the time of his death.

The matches are starting at 10 am and KC Academy will clash against Rujeko FC and then Masvingo Ambassadors against Gaths Mine. After the matches the memorial event will continue at the Kwangwari residence in Runyararo West, Tendai Kubatana Street, Masvingo.

The memorial matches were organized by Masvingo Soccer Ambassadors, an organisation that comprises of yesteryear top soccer players.

Adazhi’s young brother Joe Kwangwari confirmed the memorial games in an interview with The Mirror.

“The Kwangwaris’ and Masvingo Ambassadors’ invite everyone to Adazhi’s Memorial Service on Saturday. The event will begin with a football match between Kwangwari Cuthbert Academy and Rujeko FC Under 13, then Masvingo Legends versus Gaths Mine Academy,” said Kwangwari. Masvingo Mirror