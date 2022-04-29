Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Comedian Chigubu’s burial set for Saturday at Imvutshu cemetery

By Staff Reporter 31,006
The late comedian Clive Chigubu
The burial of award-winning comedian Clive Chigubu, who succumbed to cancer on Wednesday morning at his home in Barbourfields, Bulawayo is set for Saturday at Imvutshu cemetery.

Chigubu left behind his five-year-old daughter.

The state media reported that a bitter-sweet moment was what most described the cordial relationship between the family of the late Zimbabwean comedian and the creative sector who joined hands to organise the burial.

Chigubu, who was in March diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell lymphoma, a type of cancer that left him bedridden and unable to talk, had started cancer treatment on Monday according to family members.

Mourners are gathered at number 33 Barbourfields (opposite Barbourfields Stadium).

Artists, including comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa, Ntando Van Moyo, MaForty, musician Mzoe 7 and TV personality Zandile “Zazalicious” flocked to pay their condolences.

Chigubu’s mother, Sinomuhle Diana, told the media that she was still to come to terms with the death of her son.

Sikhonjwa, who was speaking on behalf of the family, said burial arrangements had been set for Saturday. He also appealed to individuals and companies who were willing to support the late artiste’s family to feel free to do so to give him a befitting send-off.

“The burial will be on Saturday morning,” Sikhonjwa said.

“We’re running around with the family working on arrangements. We’re hoping to bury him at Imvutshu cemetery.

“As artistes, we have an organising committee for situations like these and we’re appealing to those who want to support to feel free to do so,” he said.

Comedian Ntando Van Moyo, who worked with the deceased through the Umahlekisa Comedy Nights platform, said they were actually working on organising a show for Chigubu.

“He was staged to have a one-man show in March that we were working on. He later cancelled it saying he wasn’t feeling well and he asked us not to spread the message.

“In retrospect, it could have been wise to spread the message as we could now be sitting here laughing at his jokes and not mourning. But anyway, everything has its own time,” said Ntando Van Moyo. Nehanda Radio

