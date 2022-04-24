Beatrice gang arrested, linked to 66 stolen cattle… 37 now recovered

By Theresa Zibowa | Masvingo Mirror |

Beatrice – Police in Beatrice have arrested a gang of nine alleged stock thieves linked to 66 cattle stolen between October 2021 and April 2022.

The gang was nabbed after one of the members was arrested at a roadblock in the Beatrice area on Easter Friday.

Mash East Police spokesperson, Simon Chazovachii confirmed the arrest and urged farmers to brand their cattle for easy identification when they are stolen.

He also urged farmers to practice community policing and question strangers seen driving cattle in their areas.

Sources said on April 8, 2022 Beatrice police received a report of stock theft. Some unknown men drove a herd of 19 cattle from the grazing lands and went away.

On that same day Police received information that Blessing Mutambi (18) had passed through Mutubuki Farm with a herd of 11 cattle and took them to Orangia farm, Beatrice with the intention of selling them at Kadhani Business Centre in Mhondoro.

On April 15, 2022, Police manning a roadblock in Beatrice managed to arrest accused one Mutambi who then implicated Prosper Mutini (25), Patrick Chirata (44), Mathius Nziramasango (67), Charles Matema (55), Kundai Chirata (18), Joseph Moyo (59) Enock Tafireyi (38), and Tichaona Matemba (17) as some members of his gang.

The nine were immediately linked to five cases of stock theft that occurred between October 2021 to April 2022 in Beatrice. Sixty-six cattle were stolen during that period.

The gang has so far disclosed information that led to the recovery of 37 cattle.