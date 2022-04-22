‘You have large forehead’- Zanu PF Information Director insults US senator

Zanu PF Director for Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi continues to build his reputation for undiplomatic rants, this time insulting US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member James Risch saying he has a large forehead.

Mugwadi took to Twitter to offensively respond to senator Risch’s congratulatory message to Zimbabwe on marking 42 years of independence.

“Yesterday, our friends in Zimbabwe marked their 42nd #nationalday. The U.S. is proud to stand with Zimbabweans who work towards a more prosperous and peaceful democracy.

“We continue to support their efforts to stamp out corruption, instill accountability, and support #humanrights,” senator Risch said.

Mugwadi tweeted a response saying “Zimhazha (large forehead)”.

This is not the first time the top Zanu-PF official has issued undiplomatic rants against foreigners interested in Zimbabwean stories.

In August 2020, Zimbabweans reacted in horror after Mugwadi insulted Al Jazeera journalist Femi Oke during a virtual debate on her “The Stream” programme.

Oke was reading comments from the audience before Mugwadi started laughing, interrupting her and said, “This is rubbish. F*ck you.”

Some sectors of society have actually been calling for his ouster but those cries fell on deaf ears.

Senator Risch has not yet responded, most probably because he does not understand Shona or he just chose to be silent. Nehanda Radio