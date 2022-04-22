Warriors fan Alvin ‘Aluvah’ Zhakata reportedly stranded in Cameroon

Exactly 73 days after the end of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, Warriors fan Alvin ‘Aluvah’ Zhakata is reportedly a stranded man in Cameroon who were the host country of the coveted continental football competition.

Zhakata is reportedly homeless and is living on the streets of the capital Yaounde.

A story reporting Aluvah’s current situation in Cameroon was run by the www.sportsnewsafrica.com website on Monday.

Zhakata, 35, has not returned home since the end of the 33rd edition of the AFCON finals on February 9 owing to several financial challenges.

The 35-year-old has reportedly turned into a destitute and is said to be failing to pay his hotel bills of around 472 euros.

Apart from the hotel bills, he is also failing to pay penalties for his plane ticket of around 1,500 euros.

The situation has left him failing to fend for himself, homeless and stranded in the Central African country.

According to www.sportsnewsafrica.com correspondent, Kigoum Wandji: “Alvin Zhakata is a freelance Zimbabwean sports consultant, he arrived in Cameroon with a delegation from his country, for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

“The group took up residence at the Arenah Hotel in Yaoundé on 15 January.

“Zimbabwe, who were in Group B in Bafoussam, were due to play their last match at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, three days later.

“Despite the 2-1 win over Guinea, the Warriors were eliminated in the first round. The Zimbabwean delegation left Cameroon on 22 January after paying all its hotel bills.

“But Alvin Zhakata chose to stay to watch the final scheduled for February 6.”

“The man sleeps under the stars, in the cold and the only companions he has are mosquitoes.

“Zhakata was then due to leave Cameroon on 2 February but, once at the airport, he was told that it was required that he pay a penalty of 387 euros.

“Not having the funds, Mr. Zhakata returned to the hotel. Since then, bills in terms of accommodation and nutrition have piled up. Alvin Zhakata owes the Arenah Hotel 1500 euros and he must also pay new penalties for his plane ticket of around 472 euros.”

Zhakata is famously known for his 51 days journey he made from Cape Town, South Africa to Cairo, Egypt only to go watch his beloved Warriors who were participating in the 2019 AFCON finals.