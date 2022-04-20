G-tel manager convicted of theft, flees to the USA after court verdict

By Garikai Mafirakureva | Masvingo Mirror |

MASVINGO – Tafadzwa Asha Masiyiwa (28), a manager with G-tel who was convicted of theft and sentenced to 14 months in prison left the court and headed straight to the airport on her way to the United States of America.

Masiyiwa’s court case went viral on social media as she is well-known in Masvingo.

Masiyiwa was convicted on Wednesday and sources said the next day she boarded Kenya Airways on her way to the USA without paying the restitution to G-tel.

Efforts by The Mirror to get a comment from Masiyiwa were futile.

Masiyiwa was jointly charged with her workmate Selina Chigorimbo (25) for stealing US$ 3 377 from the employer G-tel.

Magistrate Grace Tupiri found Masiyiwa and her co-accused guilty and slapped them with 14 months’ sentences each.

Tupiri suspended seven months on condition that the accused do not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The remaining seven months were suspended on condition the duo restitute G-tel the amount of US$ 1 688.50 each on or before June 30, 2022.

The Mirror saw a Kenyan Airways passenger ticket which indicates that Masiyiwa left Robert Mugabe International Airport to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Terminal 1A) on Thursday at 16:45hrs en-route to New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (Terminal 4).

She was to connect from Kenya and was expect to land in New York on Friday around 07:35 AM.

It was the State case that Masiyiwa and Chigorimbo of Rujeko C were caught on camera stealing US$ 3 377 from the company coffers.

The two received 189 infinity 9 cell phones for sale in September 2021. After selling the cell phones they generated weekly reconciliation forms which showed a total receipt of US$ 6 587.

The matter came to light on September 28, 2021 when the accused persons sent the money to G-Telecoms Headquarters.

A variance of US$ 3 377 was noticed and a CCTV footage which was later presented in court by G-tel Security and Investigations manager, Kudakwashe Munyonho in court showed the two taking away the money from the company’s safe and sharing it.

Masiyiwa was a sales team leader in Masvingo and was responsible for receipting and forwarding cash sales with weekly reconciliation forms to G-tel headquarters.

Chigorimbo worked as the assistant to the team leader and her duty was to sell Gtel products.