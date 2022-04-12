Stunner in court for assaulting wife Dyonne Tafirenyika ‘over her phone’

Flamboyant Zimbabwean rapper Desmond Chideme, known by his stage name Stunner, appeared in court today on allegations of assaulting his wife Dyonne Tafirenyika.

According to multiple reports its alleged the “Godo” hitmaker had a misunderstanding with his wife over her mobile phone soon after he performed at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

Stunner has denied the charges and was represented by his lawyer Mr Dumisani Mthombeni.

He appeared before magistrate Mrs Evelyn Mashavirakure charged with physical abuse.

Several videos are circulating online appearing to show the rapper losing his cool. Nehanda Radio