Monica Mutsvangwa granddaughter dies in car accident, sister survives

By Never Kadungure 55,295
Chris Mutsvangwa and wife Monica Mutsvangwa (Picture via Open Parly ZW)
Chris Mutsvangwa and wife Monica Mutsvangwa (Picture via Open Parly ZW)

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and her husband Zanu PF party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa are mourning the death of their grandchild who died in a car accident on Sunday evening.

Neville Mutsvangwa’s daughter Nonica was reportedly involved in a tragic car accident and died from injuries sustained during the accident while her little sister Nokutenda survived the accident with no complications.

Neville Mutsvangwa is the son of Monica and Chris Mutsvangwa.

Neville Mutsvangwa and his father Chris Mutsvangwa
Neville Mutsvangwa and his father Chris Mutsvangwa

The details of what happened are contained in a letter sent out by Bishopslea Preparatory School for Girls in Harare where she was a student.

 

“It is with the heaviest heart and the deepest sadness that I write to inform you of the passing of one of our treasured pupils.

“Nonica Mutsvangwa was involved in a car accident last night (Sunday) and tragically did not survive. Her young sister, Nokutenda, was also in the accident and, as of now, has no complications.

“This is the most tragic, devastating news for all. Nonica was of one our shining stars. She exuded character was loved by all. 

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go to her parents, Neville and Natsai and to all their families, as well as to all Nonica’s friends and to all those who loved her.

“Nonica will always hold a special place in many of our hearts,” said Bishopslea Preparatory School for Girls in Harare. Nehanda Radio

