Senzo Meyiwa: much anticipated trial fails to take-off, postponed for five days

By IOL News
Five suspects - Khulela Themba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Chris Mncube, Mthokoziseni Zifozonke Mapisa and Sifiso Ntuli - appeared at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on 27 October 2020. They are charged with the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa. The suspects refused to stand in the dock, saying they were innocent and would not answer for a crime they did not commit. (Picture: Gallo Images - OJ Koloti)
By Jonisayi Maromo | IOL News |

The trial of five men arrested for alleged links to the murder of Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates ace goalkeeper has been postponed to April 22.

The trial of the five men accused of the 2014 murder of Meyiwa was initially postponed on Monday after Advocate Zandile Mshololo, the legal representative of the fifth accused, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, indicated she was unable to proceed with the trial without sufficiently consulting.

She also indicated that the State had released further particulars and statements to the defence at the eleventh hour before the high-stakes trial.

On Tuesday, Mshololo told the court that she was still not ready to proceed with trial, and requested the five day postponement.

Meyiwa was killed on October 26, 2014, while visiting his girlfriend and mother of his child, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in Gauteng.

In the house that fateful day were Meyiwa, Kelly and her younger sister, Zandi, their mother Ntombi Khumalo, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, and Kelly’s then 4-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, Kelly’s daughter with Senzo.

On Tuesday, Kelly Khumalo sent respected legal eagle Advocate Magdalene Moonsamy to attend the high-stakes Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on a watching brief on her behalf.

“I’m on a watching brief for Ms Kelly Khumalo. You’ll understand that is for reasons which are simply that we need to know what is going on in court, and that has been accepted by His Lordship (the judge) as well as by the defence and the prosecution,” Moonsamy told broadcaster eNCA ahead of the second day of the trial.

“That is to ensure that we are able to have a full understanding and the direct interaction, with direct information from the proceedings as we are here. We are dedicated to this time,” she said.

Asked how Khumalo was holding up, Moonsamy responded: “She is in high spirits. I think she is in high spirits. She is exceptionally well as we are anticipating the closure of this matter for both her children, especially for Thingo”.

