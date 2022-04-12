Supersport United part ways with Kaitano Tembo after 23 years

South African DSTV Premiership side SuperSport United has with immediate officially parted ways with Kaitano Tembo, the club announced in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

According to the statement, both Tembo and Matsatsantsa parted ways after a mutual agreement to end their 23-year-old long marriage.

“SuperSport United and Head Coach Kaitano Tembo have reached a mutual agreement to part ways, with Assistant Coach Andre Arendse appointed to the position for the remainder of the current PSL season, reads the statement.

Commenting on the sacking of Tembo, the club’s Chief Executive Officer Stan Matthews said: “Kaitano is the epitome of the dedicated club man, very few players transition into coaching at the same club where they played.

“We want to thank Kaitano for the many years that he served SuperSport United in various capacities.

“It is never easy parting ways but as a true servant, Kaitano has always placed the interests of the club above that of individuals. We are grateful for the role he has played at the club both as a player and coach.”

Matthew’s remarks comes after the Zimbabwean international served the club for 23 years, first as a player in 1999 before moving into a coaching role, serving as an assistant to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler then taking over as Head Coach in 2018.

During his time as the head coach, Tembo reached two MTN8 Cup Finals, winning his maiden trophy against Highlands Park in 2019.

Tembo’s sacking comes after he has been producing a streak of poor results this season.

He won only two league games in United’s last 10 encounters and his latest results which saw the team exit the Nedbank Cup after losing 3-2 to TTM at the weekend is believed to have resulted in his sacking.

The former Warriors and Dynamos FC star had been in charge of 135 games in total for the struggling DSTV Premiership side.

In those 135 games, he won 55, drew 38 and lost 42.

Last week, speculation was rife from a number of South African publications that the club was eyeing Benni McCarthy and in this case he might become Tembo’s replacement.

McCarthy was also fired by Amazulu a few weeks ago. Nehanda Radio