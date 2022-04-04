‘We are leaving no village unturned’ – CCC launches operation ‘Handei Kumusha’

Buoyed by their recent victory in by-elections, the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has pledged to focus more on winning support in rural areas ahead of the 2023 harmonised general elections.

Nelson Chamisa’s party on 26th March won 19 seats out of 28 parliamentary seats. Zanu-PF bagged 9 seats leaving nothing for Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC-T.

Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa are set to face each other for the second time in the 2023 general election.

While Zanu-PF has been winning more in rural areas the opposition has been accused of lacking structures in the countryside where the majority of the electorate is found.

Last year, Chamisa made a countrywide tour of mainly the rural areas mobilising supporters. He was, however, met with violence from mainly suspected Zanu-PF supporters. In Mutare, he claimed to have survived and assassination attempt.

CCC interim secretary-general Chalton Hwende said the CCC was focused on winning voters in rural areas.

“The president (Chamisa) embarked on a tour of all the rural areas where he met Zimbabweans before we formed CCC. Our rural penetration program is a continuation of what the president started,” Hwende said.

“Rural areas are key for the CCC, this is where most of the electoral violations take place. That’s where headmen and chiefs force people to vote for Zanu PF. So it is our duty as a party to ensure we have a strong presence in the rural areas.”

Hwende added: “We are also urging our supporters that every weekend they visit their rural areas and be with the people there to understand how they live, to campaign and sell the CCC message,” he said.

“Operation Handei Kumusha is ongoing and all our party cadres are deployed in villages throughout the country, leaving no village unturned. We are under 12 months before the next election.

“It is now full throttle campaigning throughout the country and fundraising is also ongoing driven by the citizens themselves,” Hwende said. Nehanda Radio