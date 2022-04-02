Motion to expel Mwonzora from MDC-T over corruption and poor leadership

A motion to expel MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora is being considered following the party’s dismal loss in the by-elections held last Saturday, the party’s Harare Province chairman Zivai Mhetu told Nehanda Radio.

In a letter he shared with Nehanda Radio, Mhetu accused Mwonzora of failing to steer the party to victory. The MDC-T was rejected by the electorate as evidenced by failing to win a single seat in both National Assembly and local government by-elections.

Mhetu who lost the Epworth parliamentary seat believes the electorate punished MDC-T candidates because of Mwonzora who they see as a Zanu-PF puppet.

“Douglas T. Mwonzora you are being notified that a motion for your expulsion from the MDC T shall be moved and sought under section 5.11 of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC T) constitution in that Membership in the party is averse and detrimental to the party’s interests on the following grounds:

“Lack of good leadership qualities in that you performed dismally by failing to steer the party into winning even a single election in the just ended by-elections.

“Your office was responsible for mobilising and selling to the general public but you adopted unpopular policies and failed to therefore garner support for the party. As a result of the poor performances of the party, the party is now being held in contempt and ridicule by the electorate.

“Therefore, your continued membership and your position as the president would be seriously detrimental to the interests of the party,” read the letter.

Out of 28 seats in the National Assembly, the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party bagged 19 seats compared to Zanu-PF’s 9 seats. MDC-T did not win anything.

Mhetu pointed out that Mwonzora needed to be fired because he failed to account for money disbursed by the government under the Political Parties Finance Act.

“Abuse of funds in that you have failed to properly account for the government grant that was distributed to the party in 2021 and 2022. This is exhibited by the fact that employees are not being paid, you also failed to ensure that crucial party organs are funded such as organising, information, mobilisation and recruitment and security.

“You also failed to cater for National Council member’s transport allowances on several occasions. Your lack of accountability simply points out that you abused party funds to the detriment of the party’s interests.”

The letter further read: “You violated provisions of the party’s constitution in particular section 5.5.1a and b in that you handpicked candidates for the 2022 by- elections and failed to hold primary elections as is required by section 5.5.1a and b.

“Such actions are contrary to the party’s supreme law and bring alsharmony in the party. Your continued membership is averse to the party’s interest.”

Mhetu was barred by Mwonzora from attending the National Council meeting held on Friday afternoon. He said he was verbally expelled from the party, an illegal procedure. Nehanda Radio