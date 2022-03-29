Teenage star Andrea The Vocalist set for a collabo with DJ Maphorisa

Talented young artist Andrea Sibanda popularly known as Andrea the Vocalist has revealed that he is set to work with DJ Maphorisa on his upcoming project.

The amapiano artist and producer DJ Maphorisa who is currently on tour overseas, is scheduled to perform here in Zimbabwe on the 29th of April in Victoria Falls.

13-year-old Andrea, announced this promising project with DJ Maphorisa through his Facebook page.

‘Can’t wait to be in the studio with DJ Maphorisa and am excited that it will be happening here in Zimbabwe, because he says he wants to make it very special.

“Thank you all for supporting. #AndreTheVocalist,’ wrote the young talented Andrea.

Andrea rose to stardom due to his melodious voice which charmed many artists including South African singer Aubrey Qwana who then collaborated with him on a track Uhambo.

Talking of his talent and career, a collaboration with DJ Maphorisa could propel the Andrea to greater heights as the former is a well known artist globally.

Recently, DJ Maphorisa left clubbers in Birmingham asking for more with his performances and also he was spotted sharing a stage with American rapper, Chance The Rapper in Chicago.

However, this year, DJ Maphorisa hinted about this imminent collaboration with the young artist after sending him a happy birthday message.

‘Happy birthday, Happy birthday Andrea The Vocalist. I just wanna say mfana enjoy, enjoy. I can’t wait to work with you, I am really excited about what’s gonna happen. I can’t wait to see you boy, make sure you enjoy your day,said DJ Maphorisa.

Undisputedly, Andrea is one of the best and fastest growing young artist in Zimbabwe since he has now garnered more than 3 million followers on TikTok and more than 1k on Facebook.