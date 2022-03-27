Taylor Hawkins: Drugs found in body of late Foo Fighters drummer

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had opioids, marijuana and other drugs in his system before he died, Colombian investigators say.

A toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including anti-depressants.

The cause of death remains unknown and investigators did not say if the mix of drugs was a factor.

Hawkins, 50, died at a hotel in Bogota, with the band due to play at a music festival this weekend.

Local officials said an ambulance was sent to the hotel after a man reported having chest pains.

He did not respond to resuscitation efforts and was declared dead, the city’s health department said.

The Colombian attorney general’s office said it was still investigating and would release more details later.

“The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death,” it added.

Fans of the band who were in the Colombian capital to see them play have laid flowers outside the hotel.

Hawkins’ death was announced by Foo Fighters in a statement, in which they said they were “devastated” by the loss and pleaded for his family to be given privacy.

He joined the band in 1997 and on top of his drumming skills had writing credits on several songs and sometimes sang at concerts.

Foo Fighters have cancelled their remaining South American dates.

News of Hawkins’ death has stunned fans, with thousands lighting candles and holding a minute’s silence outside the venue where they were due to play.

Tributes have been paid from the world of rock and beyond.

Ozzy Osbourne said Hawkins was “an amazing musician”, while Mick Jagger called the news “incredibly sad”.