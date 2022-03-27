Newly formed CCC party wins 19 out of 28 National Assembly seats

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) defied expectations for a newly formed political party, grabbing 19 out of 28 National Assembly seats in the by-elections held on Saturday. They also won 75 out of 122 council seats.

The ruling Zanu PF party will be consoling itself by celebrating the capture of Epworth and Mutasa South from the opposition but they will also be mindful they ‘technically’ lost Kwekwe Central to the CCC. (The previous MP the late Masanga Matambanadzo won as an independent in 2018 after being expelled from Zanu PF).

Many analysts had already predicted that Zanu PF would win in Epworth because they recruited the independent candidate who performed very well in the 2018 elections.

Zanu PF’s Zalerah Makari got 10 248 votes to beat Earthrage Kureva from the CCC who got 8 283 votes.

As expected Zanu PF retained its rural sets in Mberengwa South, Murewa South, Chivi South, Mwenezi East, Gokwe Central and Tsholotsho North.

The CCC won big in Marondera Central, Kwekwe Central, Highfield East, Kuwadzana, Nkulumane, Glen Norah, Mufakose and Mbizo. Nehanda Radio