Zimra goes after the big fish

By Clayton Masekesa | Zim Morning Post |

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Acting Commissioner General, Regina Chinamasa, has said the big fish will not be spared as the authority intensifies strategies to fight corruption head-on.

Chinamasa said this while responding to concerns of politically connected corruption within the borders from various stakeholders who attended a breakfast meeting coined #I’mForZero.

The breakfast meeting that was held at a local hotel in Mutare on Thursday was aimed at seeking to achieve a win-win situation for ZIMRA and stakeholders in fighting corruption running under the theme: ‘#IamForZero: Say No To Corruption, Say Yes To Integrity.’

The Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) Mutare Research and Advocacy Officer Sam Matikiti said ZIMRA must implement strategies that curb politically connected crimes within the country’s borders.

“While we appreciate the programmes and strategies that are being out in place by ZIMRA to curb corruption within our borders, we want to encourage ZIMRA to implement actions to curb the politically connected crimes,” he said.

“We are aware of how fuel is being smuggled through the Vumba area, but there have been nothing being done. Corruption has become dynamic and we are looking forward to the robust investment in fighting such high profile corruption cases,” said Matikiti.

In her response, Chinamasa said: “No one will be spared. We will look at both the big fish and anyone involved in corruption. As ZIMRA we require information that can assist us to deal with the corruption scourge. We are looking forward to your collaboration and corporation through sharing of information.”

She added: “Let me emphasize that ZIMRA is zero tolerant to corruption. We therefore appeal to you our stakeholders to report corruption through the use of the whistle blower facilities and other information exchange platforms.”

Chinamasa said corruption bred and sustained under development if left unchecked.

“We need to put an end to all such vices. Eradicating corruption is therefore a collective feat given its retrogressive impact on the economy and region.”

Speaking during the same occasion, the Manicaland Resident Minister Nokuthula Matsikenyire said corruption threatened the quality of life, economy and the future of future generations.

“While some traction has been made in curbing the vice, the reality is corruption is a nationwide challenge which require all of us to fight through resisting and report corruption at all fronts,” said Matsikenyere.

“The idea that corruption is something that exists only n government institutions is a flawed idea that limits a more robust and holistic confrontation of the challenges that corruption besets on our economy and shared quality of life,” she said.

Matsikenyere added that corruption was everywhere and must be fought not only from the corridors of power in government but from the private sector.

The Acting Commissioner on Customs and Excise Adrian Swarres said ZIMRA has introduced CCTVs and drones as some of the strategies to fight corruption.

“We have CCTVs and drones that have multiple link control centre room in Harare. We will be having constant footage from these gadgets and night, which will be recorded and detect any moves. The CCTVs and drones will be in all areas and we hope that this will bring smuggling to book,” said Swarres.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has put in place a national initiative against corruption through the National Development Strategy 1, where the government has committed itself to reduce the vices by ensuring speedy prosecution and resolution of all corruption and bribery cases. Zim Morning Post