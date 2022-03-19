Khama Billiat back in full training… named in squad for Golden Arrows tie

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat (31) has regained full fitness and is now back in training after recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained early this month (March).

Billiat’s return was confirmed in pictures that were tweeted by Chiefs when they were giving an update of their training sessions at Naturena since Tuesday. He has been named in the team for tonight’s game against Golden Arrows.

The Zimbabwean international has been out of action for his side for close to two weeks.

This comes after he suffered an injury in Khosi’s 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates in a Soweto derby clash that was played on 5 March.

His (Billiat) coach Stuart Baxter confirmed the injury together with that of his teammate Leonardo Castro to the South African media a day after the Soweto derby.

“Both of them (Billiat and Castro) have hamstring injuries. They’re out but I’m guessing they won’t train for a week at least,” Baxter confirmed.

And as a result of the injury, the 31-year-old former Warriors poster boy did not play the rest of the match against the Buccaneers.

Billiat got substituted nearly at the stroke of halftime.

He limped off in the 39th minute and was replaced by Kearyn Baccus.

The talented attacker has now fully recovered and has been selected for the match Golden Arrows today.

Nehanda Radio saw a couple of some of his photos in action with the rest of the Amakhosi’s squad in their Tuesday and Wednesday training sessions held at the Kaizer Chiefs Village, Naturena in Johannesburg. Nehanda Radio