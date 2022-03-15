Tributes paid to WWE star Razor Ramon, who’s died aged 63

Tributes have been paid to WWE star Scott ‘Razor Ramon’ Hall, who’s died aged 63.

World Wrestling Entertainment tweeted to say it was “saddened” to learn of his death, after reports of his ill health emerged at the weekend.

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

His friend and former wrestling partner Kevin Nash said on Monday Scott’s life support would be “discontinued” once his family was “in place”.

“I have to prepare my life without him in the present,” Kevin wrote on Monday.

“I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him.”

Scott, 63 emerged in the 1990s alongside the likes of Hulk Hogan and Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

After falling and breaking a hip in early March, he had hip replacement surgery but suffered complications due to a blood clot, according to pro-wrestling website PW Torch.