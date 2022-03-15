Dzukamanja scores in Orlando Pirates’ 3-0 win over Royal Leopards

Warriors fringe player Terrence Dzvukamanja registered his name on the scoresheet for Orlando Pirates when they beat Eswatini’s Royal Leopards 3-0 in a CAF Confederation Cup played on Sunday.

Dzvukamanja who got introduced as a second half substitute after replacing Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah at halftime, scored a 70th minute stunning header to seal the scoring for Pirates.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars lanky forward directed Dean Hotto’s corner into the near post to beat the Leopards goalkeeper Ncamiso Dlamini.

Pirates took the lead through midfielder Fortune Makaringe who netted two minutes into the second half.

This was before attacking midfielder Kabelo Dlamini doubled the lead for the home side in the 56th minute.

Then 14 minutes after the Zimbabwean international scored the third goal to secure victory for the Soweto giants.

The victory propelled the Buccaneers to the summit of the Group B standing with nine points from four games.

Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi was a relieved man after the match following his side’s run of two defeats and a draw in the previous games they had played.

But despite the comprehensive victory which came along with a clean sheet, the gaffer believes his charges could have scored more than three goals.

“I’m happy that we scored three goals. But I also felt that we should have scored more,” he said.

“The very same sickness that has put us in a very bad position even in the league – where you dominate matches, but you just miss the main part of scoring.

“First half a bit of frustration, in that the little chances that we created…it’s difficult to play against a low block, so the little chances that we created, we must score.

“But I’m still happy overall with the performance, application, although we could have scored more goals.”

Pirates are set to host tricky opponents in the Kaitano Tembo’s coached side SuperSport United in a league encounter scheduled for tomorrow evening at the iconic Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Meanwhile, in the CAF Confederation Cup fixture they play second placed JS Saoura next away at the Stade du 5 Juillet Stadium in Algeria on 20 March.

They will then round off the group stages with a game against third placed Al-Ittihad Saudi Arabian Club, referred to as Al-Ittihad at home. Nehanda Radio