Zanu PF district chairman jailed 15 years for raping his maid in bathroom

The Zanu PF district chairman for Mazowe, Alexander Makukula, who raped his maid has today been sentenced to 15 years in jail by a Bindura regional magistrate.

Magistrate Amos Mbobo suspended three years of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Allegations are that sometime last year in July, Makukula took advantage of his wife’s absence at his farm in Mazowe to rape the complainant.

According to the state case, the victim went to take a bath and Makukula followed her before proceeding to rape her in the bathroom.

He then threatened her not to report the rape.

It was only the intervention of a Zanu PF ward councillor in the area, Edwin Chinotimba, who escorted the victim to Mazowe Police Station to file a report.