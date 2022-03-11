Bournemouth coach Scott Parker targets long term contract for Zemura

English championship side AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker is intent on keeping Warriors defender Jordan Zemura at the Vitality Stadium for a longer term.

Parker’s plans to hold on to the talented left back who recently extended his stay at the club early this month (March) were revealed by the UK daily newspaper the Bournemouth Daily Echo last week.

According to the newspaper, the 41-year-old gaffer is emphatically pushing the Cherries’ executive board to offer Zemura a longer term contract.

“BOSS Scott Parker insisted triggering options on the contracts of Jordan Zemura and Jaidon Anthony providing “oxygen” for both parties,” the Daily Echo wrote in their article.

And as quoted by the publication, Parker said, “I definitely see them as long-term stayers here with us.”

“I think at the beginning of the season we spoke or tried to sit down about new contracts with both of those boys.

“I was very, very conscious and very vocal in my stance in the fact that if something couldn’t get done, I wanted to (say) let’s just forget about this because I didn’t want to disrupt them or for them to lose focus,” he added.

Furthermore, Parker believes Zemura has a promising and bright future ahead of him if he continues to play for the Cherries.

“I think this probably gives a little bit of oxygen to both sides and for them as well. Hopefully we can sit down in the future when it’s the right time and see if we can come with something a bit more longer-term, we will see.

“I think it has shown this year the trust that I have put in these two boys, to give them their opportunities, to give them their chance. That ultimately comes down to them. They have both taken it and grabbed it.

“I don’t see a better place for both of them at this present moment in time and hopefully. I definitely see them as long-term stayers here with us.”

This season, Zemura has been influential in Parker’s squad playing 22 games for the promotion chasing championship side who are second on the league table.

Meanwhile, in all the 22 games he has featured in the ongoing campaign, the Zimbabwean international has been on the losing side once. Nehanda Radio