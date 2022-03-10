MP Molokele launches law firm, fulfills his promise to Hwange residents

Hwange Central legislator Daniel Molokele has launched a Hwange based law firm in fulfillment of his promise to members of his constituency.

The former MDC Alliance spokesperson said Molokele Law Chambers will officially open the doors for business on the 1st April 2022.

Molokele a senior official in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) told Nehanda Radio that the law firm was one of his electoral promises in 2018.

The former University of Zimbabwe student leader added that the law firm would be based in Hwange hence becoming one of its kind.

“Molokele Law Chambers is actually one of my key electoral promises. During my campaign for MP in July 2018, the community was consistently asking me to help them to set up a permanent law firm because the kind of legal firms we have in Hwange are those that are branches for others in Bulawayo, Vic Falls and so forth,” he said.

“So this is going to be the first law firm which is headquartered in Hwange and is administered by someone who was born and raised in Hwange. So, it’s a very historic law firm. We have been applying to register for the last three years.

“The Law Society of Zimbabwe put some terms and conditions and I had to comply with them. So I’m happy that we have finally managed to open.”

The offices are located at Office No. 5, Pharmacy Building complex, Baobab Extension, Empumalanga, Hwange. Nehanda Radio