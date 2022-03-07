‘Panicking Mnangagwa should be steady, we will give him pension’ – Chamisa

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is hopeful that he will beat Zanu-PF candidate President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the upcoming harmonised general elections.

Addressing thousands of supporters at a rally in Mkoba Stadium, Gweru on Sunday, Chamisa said Mnangagwa was panicking following huge numbers that the main opposition has gathered during the ongoing campaigns ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

In 2023, Chamisa will face Mnangagwa for the second time after the former’s controversial defeat in 2018.

The opposition leader urged Mnangagwa not to be afraid of losing against him but to know that the CCC government would make sure he gets his pension.

“We are looking forward to the by-election and 2023. 2023 there is no one. This time I will beat you in the first round. I saw that he (Mnangagwa) was panicking. But I said be steady. I want to prepare your pension. You worked for this country and deserve to rest,” Chamisa said while sitting amongst his supporters.

He was flanked on either side by his two deputies, Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube.

CCC chairperson Tabitha Khumalo, and her deputy Job Sikhala also sat close to Chamisa.

The Zanu-PF leader gunnered 2.46m votes, or 50.8% of the 4.8m votes cast. Chamisa who was then leading the MDC Alliance won 2.14m votes or 44.3%. He did not accept the loss and blamed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for rigging.

Chamisa said he has infiltrated ZEC itself to get rid of rigging.

“This time I assure you, there will be no rigging, I now have eyes in ZEC, I am being briefed about their every move and even if they want to rig, we will know in advance and act to avert it,” he said. Nehanda Radio