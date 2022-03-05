Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Wife vents anger at Mnangagwa as hubby (teacher) is suspended

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal
By Masvingo Mirror 49,115
President Emmerson Mnangagwa during an interview on Carte Blanche in 2018
President Emmerson Mnangagwa during an interview on Carte Blanche in 2018

By Alvina Chiwanika | Masvingo Mirror |

Shurugwi woman, Maria Mapfumo (48) spent a night in detention after allegedly calling President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF supporters; murderers following the suspension of her husband Jefter Chida who is a geography teacher at Gamwa Secondary School.

Chida was suspended allegedly after Zanu PF chairman Bernard Dangi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Education offices accusing the former of joining the teachers’ strike and addressing CCC meetings at the school at night.

Mapfumo of Farm number 3 Gamwa Division, Shurugwi then went and confronted Dangi over the issue.

“Vanhu veZanu PF ndokuzivai kuti munouraya, iwe napresident wako Mnangagwa mogona kurangana kuuraya murume wangu. (Zanu PF members and your President Mnangagwa are notorious for killing. My fear is that you and your Mnangagwa can connive to kill my husband),” allegedly said Mapfumo to Dangi.

Related Articles

Over 9000 Zimbos petition US to deport Passion Java for…

80,545

Be ashamed of yourself: Thomas Mapfumo tells ED after murder…

90,092

US govt condemns violence in Zimbabwe as Biden set to decide…

47,057

I want to be clear, we are not US dollarising: Mthuli Ncube…

37,083

Mapfumo spent a night in the cells before she was granted RTGS $3 000 bail by Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula last week.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Guzete said on February 22, 2022 at 430pm at Farm 3 Gamwa the accused unlawfully and seriously impaired the dignity of Dangi who is of the same area and President Mnangagwa.

Hillary Garikai of Garikai Law Firm represented the accused. Masvingo Mirror

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments