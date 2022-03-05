’28 Chiefs in Masvingo are bogus’

By Garikai Mafirakureva | Masvingo Mirror |

The traditional leadership in Masvingo is riddled with governance issues with 28 out of the 49 chiefs in the province having either fraudulently ascended into office or their legitimacy is being challenged in courts.

This is contained in various minutes of Masvingo Provincial Chiefs Assembly meetings and in particular those of September 1, 2017 and February 28, 2022 which are in the hands of The Mirror.

Masvingo Provincial Chief Assembly Chairperson Chief Chitanga born Felani Chauke confirmed that matter at a Chief’s Assembly meeting held at Flamboyant Hotel on Monday.

He however, said although the matter was on the agenda, it was not discussed this week because Felix Chikovo, the director of Traditional Leadership Service at the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing brought a different agenda from the Minister. A number of cases involving fraudulent chieftainships have remained unresolved for a long time because of COVID-19 lockdowns, said Chief Chitanga.

On September 1, 2017, the chiefs meeting held at Flamboyant Hotel resolved that a large number of chieftainships needed review because of the problems of legitimacy.

In particular, they said that Fortune Charumbira ascended into office fraudulently because he violated traditional norms of succession. The Assembly sought to review the case but Charumbira produced a court interdict and said that the matter was subjudiced and therefore could not be discussed.

Ironically Charumbira is the president of the Chiefs’ Council and is also the vice president of the Pan African Parliament.

The same meeting also said Rangarirai Bwawanda (Chief Nhema) who is the vice chair of the Provincial Chief’s Assembly did not get into office after due process and an investigation team was to be set to look into the issue.

Recently there has been a recommendation by the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, July Moyo to abolish Musara’s newly established chieftainship which is said to have risen out of fraud.

Ziki chieftainship was also brought under scrutiny because Chief Chitanga received objections to the process and it was resolved that it should be redone.

Other chieftainships with challenges include Mukanganwi Chieftainship in Bikita which retired Brigadier General Gibson Mashingaidze is angling to take over, Nemashakwe Chieftainship, Budzi Chieftainship and several others.

“Yes, I can confirm we had our own minutes with various issues that needed to be resolved, but Minister Moyo told us to adopt the minutes of the meeting that we held with him in Harare. So, we couldn’t change anything. I am sure we will deal with the issues of contested chieftainships in June when we hold our next meeting,” said Chitanga. Masvingo Mirror