Dembare’s new signing Brandon Mpofu ready to face former paymasters Byo Chiefs

Recently signed Dynamos FC youthful defender Brandon Mpofu says he is ready to face his former paymasters Bulawayo Chiefs in the upcoming premier league encounter slated for this coming weekend.

Mpofu said this ahead of an intriguing Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash set to feature giants Dynamos and the ambitious side Chiefs.

The matchday six premier league fixture is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The kick off time is 3pm.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio, Mpofu who left the Ninjas as Chiefs is also known, in 2019, said he is geared up to take on his former club for the first time in his career donned in Dembare’s blue and white jersey.

“I am ready for the big match, although we all know it’s not easy to play against your former club, especially for the first time in one’s career, also considering that I am with a new club where I am also regarded as a new player,” he said.

“But all l have to say is each and every match is a big game for both me and my new club. So Saturday’s match is an important one for me and my team.”

At the moment, Mpofu has featured in two successive league matches for Dynamos since joining them as a free agent in the January transfer window.

Initially, he started on his debut match when Dynamos played to a goalless draw against three time champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane a week ago.

The 22-year-old defender was also handed a place in the starting eleven when the Harare giants lost 1-0 to the 2016 league winners Chicken Inn on Sunday.

Since Mpofu’s arrival the Tonderai Ndiraya coached side has earned a point from a possible six.

Therefore, this means since completing his move to one of the country’s traditional giants the talented full back is yet to celebrate a victory or a goal with them.

But as a new acquisition, Mpofu will be hoping to help his new employers record their first win of the year (2022) during Saturday’s encounter that will see two of the PSL clubs who have been the busiest in the January transfer market lock horns.

Meanwhile, prior to his recent move, the Makokoba born left back was plying his trade with Dembare’s city rivals CAPS United.

He had joined the Green Machine in 2019 from Chiefs who gave him his first professional football contract.

Makepekepe were Mpofu’s first club in the capital and the second in the topflight league although he played for them for a short stint before his contract expired at the end of 2021.

His move to the 2016 champions was highly affected by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic whose effects forced the government to suspend all the football activities in the country for two years.

Then as a result, the former Southern Region Division 1 side Indlovu Iyanyathela player, featured for a few games in the Makepekepe colours.

He played in the Chibuku Super Cup competition where he initially made his competitive debut for the side.

His impact was felt in the then Makepekepe coach Darlington Dodo’s team and he proved to be one of the club’s best signings amongst the likes of Ishmael Wadi and Richard Hachiro who both also left the club.

Furthermore, Mpofu also played a part in CAPS United’s first two opening league games.

Nevertheless, this was before he decided to crossover to their bitter rivals Dynamos.

His move to Dembare was made possible by the club’s new lucrative sponsorship deal with Sakunda Holdings for the next three years.

Mpofu’s decision to join the 20 time champions reportedly came after he had had enough of Makepekepe’s financial problems.

Following his departure, the club had gone for two months without paying players their salaries. Nehanda Radio