Khupe pushes for coalition with Chamisa, gets support from Welshman Ncube

MDC-T faction leader Thokozani Khupe is pushing for a coalition with Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

Addressing a press conference in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Khupe said the entire opposition movement must unite into a “formidable force” that speaks with one voice ahead of the elections.

Her remarks were in tandem with CCC Vice President Welshman Ncube’s utterances on Tuesday night when he warned his party of potential losses in Bulawayo and Matabeleland provinces if it fails to harness strategic forces.

“A closer look at the 2018 harmonised election results in Matebeleland South, Matabeleland North and Bulawayo clearly demonstrate the negative effect of opposition fragmentation,” she said.

“In Bulawayo for instance, it was the first time since 2002 that the MDC vote was below 50%.

“Unity among opposition political parties is of paramount importance to confront Zanu-PF. The formidable force must start to speak with one voice. It must start to vote with one voice. It’s high time as opposition we combine and start to converge citizens together and fight for the common cause which is the new Zimbabwe.”

Khupe’s remarks come ahead of the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change campaign rally scheduled for Bulawayo this weekend. Khupe is expressing willingness to re-unite with other opposition players.

Recently, Khupe was seen in Bulawayo having a meeting with Ncube and MDC founding member Abednico Bhebhe. The meeting raised suspicion that former planning to join Chamisa.

On Tuesday, Ncube posted statistics that indicate that the opposition was gradually losing grip in Bulawayo and Matabeleland province since 2000. The articulation was meant to remind CCC of the need to re-capture the once opposition strongholds.

“In Matebeleland North in 2000 we got 74% of the vote & all the then 7 seats. Zanu-PF 21%. Others 5%. Bulawayo 2018 our percentage share had nose dived to 38%. Zanu-PF up to 39%. Others 23%. This is the harsh reality that must inform our strategic options for 2023. I rest my case,” he said.

“In Matebeleland South, in 2000, we mastered 60% of the vote which gave us 6 of the then 8 seats. Zanu-PF 36% & 2 seats. Others 4%. Bulawayo 2018 our share had dropped to 30% worth 1 seat. Zanu-PF had gone up to 48% worth 12 seats. Others stood at 22%.

“In Bulawayo, in 2000, we mastered 84% of the vote. Zanu-PF 13%. Others 3%. By 2018 our percentage share had plummeted to 45%. Zanu-PF had almost doubled its share to 25% and others (who included Khupe’s MDC-T ) stood at 30%. Thus the majority of voters in Bulawayo voted against us in 2018.

“The imperative of convergence and unity in the southern provinces which inform the strategic options we have for 2023 are the electoral statistics for the Parliamentary elections. They never lie nor do they yield to slogans and emotions. We can only ignore them at our peril!

He then ended his thread by saying “By the way, the President is now fully briefed,” a rebuff to accusations made last month that he was negotiating with Khupe behind Chamisa’s back. Nehanda Radio