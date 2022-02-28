Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zimbabwe loses billions in mineral revenue

BusinessNews
By Nehanda Radio 14,399
Henrietta Rushwaya was arrested after airport scanners picked up 6kg of gold in her handbag as she attempted to board a flight to Dubai. Over 14 gold bars at the centre of the smuggling scandal that engulfed the First Family are believed to have been stolen from the vaults of the state-owned refinery Fidelity Printers and Refiners.
Henrietta Rushwaya was arrested after airport scanners picked up 6kg of gold in her handbag as she attempted to board a flight to Dubai. Over 14 gold bars at the centre of the smuggling scandal that engulfed the First Family are believed to have been stolen from the vaults of the state-owned refinery Fidelity Printers and Refiners.

By Mthandazo Nyoni | News Day |

Zimbabwe continues to export its major minerals in a raw or semi-processed form, resulting in the country losing billions of dollars in potential revenue, official data has shown.

According to findings from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), during the month of December 2021, the country exported 4 417 kilogrammes of semi-processed gold valued at US$248,1 million, compared to 2 455 kilogrammes valued at US$139,1 million in the previous month.

The country exported nickel mattes valued at US$107,9 million in December 2021, compared to US$82,5 million in November, 2021.

Data also shows that in the period under review, Zimbabwe’s main exports were semi-manufactured gold (42,0%), nickel mattes including platinum group of minerals (PGMs) (18,3%), nickel ores and concentrates (13,4%), tobacco (9,8%), ferro-chromium (3,3%), platinum in powder form (3,0%), skins and hides (1,7%).

Related Articles

No new external capital for Zimbabwe mines as power, forex…

11,151

Ngwarati mine spurs Zimplats production

8,402

BNC smelter’s fate linked to nickel price stability

11,061

Smugglers Paradise: Fidelity worried by decrease in gold…

26,469

“It was noted that major minerals produced in the country such as nickel concentrates and nickel mattes were exported in a semi-processed form, while nickel ores (including PGMs) are exported in a raw form,” the report stated.

Exporting of PGMs in their raw form comes at a time when the government has imposed a ban on raw chrome, a move meant to encourage chrome miners to invest in beneficiation facilities.

Zimbabwe is endowed with rich natural resources which are crucial ingredients for growth and development.

But, as official data shows, the country’s exports are predominantly raw and semi-finished agricultural commodities and minerals, meaning these are low-value added products as far as export earnings are concerned.

The government has been preaching value addition and beneficiation of primary commodities with little success.

Value addition involves the conversion or transformation of primary commodities into intermediate or finished goods to maximise benefit of derived value.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments