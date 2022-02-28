Rodwell Dhlakama quits Ngezi Platinum three weeks after suspension

Former Young Warriors and Chapungu United head coach Rodwell Dhlakama has officially parted ways with the emerging premier league force Ngezi Platinum Stars the club announced on Monday.

The Mhondoro based side confirmed Dhlakama’s departure in a statement dated 28 February signed by the club’s chief executive officer Nyasha Kadenge.

According to the statement, Dhlakama who was initially suspended by the club early February due to allegations of corruption handed in his resignation over the weekend.

The statement also highlights that the 2021 Chibuku Cup runners-up, Ngezi and Dhlakama parted ways amicably despite concerns over corruption allegations.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to announce that we have parted ways with the head coach Rodwell Dhlakama amicably, after the coach handed in his resignation on Saturday 26 February 2022,” reads part of the statement.

His resignation comes three years after he joined Ngezi Platinum in the middle of the 2019 season.

During his stay in Mhondoro, Dhlakama inspired Ngezi to a fourth place finish in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League during his debutant season midway in 2019.

The Mutare born coach also helped Ngezi to reach two Chibuku Super Cup finals in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

However, he lost in all finals to Highlanders and rivals FC Platinum respectively resulting in Ngezi finishing as runners-up on both occasions.

Nonetheless, the Platinum miners side has already revealed its plans to search for a substantive coach following the departure of Dhlakama.

Ngezi are currently in the hands of the Takesure Chiragwi who got appointed as the club’s interim coach after an indefinite leave was imposed on Dhlakama on the 3rd of February 2022.

“The Board and Executive of Ngezi Platinum Stars FC wish Coach Dhlakama well in his future endeavors,” the statement continued.

“To ensure minimum disruption to the club’s performance, processes have been initiated to find a replacement head coach for the club. An announcement will be made in this regard at the relevant time,” ended the statement. Nehanda Radio