‘ZRP reject Mliswa vehicle donations because he reported police boss Matanga to ZACC’

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has allegedly refused to accept a donation of two vehicles, 15 bicycles and baton sticks from Norton legislator Temba Mliswa because of his fight with its boss Commissioner General Godwin Matanga.

Mliswa donated the vehicles which included a BMW 323i, a Toyota pickup plus 15 bicycles and baton sticks with the aim of aiding the fight against crime in his town.

Sources close to Open Parly indicated that the police refused the donations despite initially receiving them at a handover ceremony attended by Minister of State Minister for Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa Chikoka.

“The donations were handed over to Norton Police last year but they had been parked all the time.

“The reasons is that ZRP seniors in Harare were not receptive of the donation due to the politics around Mliswa and how he has constantly accused the Commissioner General Matanga of being corrupt,” said a source.

It is further reported that the vehicles were returned to Mliswa late last year after spending months parked at Norton Police Station.

This week Norton Police Officer-In-Charge Zhanda informed Mliswa’s office to write withdrawal letters for the remaining bicycles and baton sticks.

This will facilitate the return of the remaining donations.

One Norton resident angered by this development said: “We have had many instances of reporting cases to the police and they don’t come citing a lack of transport.

“Now they get the cars for free and they refuse them because Mliswa is independent.

Commenting on the issue Mliswa said: “It is unfortunate that gestures which are meant for the community have to be blocked because of a few Govt officials with political vendettas. Norton police need support to deal with the high crime rate.”

Open Parly reported that Mliswa’s donations of vehicles were refused because of his constant fights with Matanga.

Mliswa, in 2020 accused Matanga of corrupt activities including inflating prices of police vehicles, flouting tender processes; and bribing Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU), and Magistrate Courts officials. He directed the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).