Russia-Ukraine war: Zim tells its citizens to call embassy in Germany for help

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has advised Zimbabweans in Ukraine to call their embassy in Berlin, Germany if they find themselves “involved in tensions between Russia and Ukraine.”

This comes after the Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday morning launched a military assault on neighbouring Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing military targets near big cities.

International news noted that Putin attacked Ukraine, in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia’s demands for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion.

In Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Information issued a statement urging Zimbabweans in Ukraine to contact its embassy in Berlin if they get involved in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a former Soviet republic.

“Government has taken note of the current situation in Ukraine and the possibility of our nationals being caught in it. Any Zimbabweans in Ukraine needing Govt intervention are advised to make contact with our Embassy in Berlin on Tel: +49 30 232556760 [email protected]

“FURTHER CONTACT DETAILS; Email address: [email protected], Contact numbers: 0049 30206 2263 / 770067,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The Government wishes to assure its citizens that it is seized with the developments in Ukraine. Our Embassy in Germany is already in touch with most of our students in Ukraine and is currently working towards assisting its nationals based in that country.”

It is widely reported that the Russian military breached the border in a number of places, in the north, south and east, including from Belarus.

The BBC reported that at least seven people are known to have been killed in Russian attacks, police say. Another 19 are missing.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that martial law was now being imposed across the country.

“No panic. We’re strong. We’re ready for anything. We’ll defeat everyone, because we are Ukraine,” the Ukrainian leader said in a video statement.

Ahead of Russia’s attack he had made a last-ditch attempt to avert war, warning that Russia could start “a major war in Europe” and urging Russian citizens to oppose it.

This is not the first time tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated to boiling point. In 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine when rebels backed by Putin had seized large swathes of eastern Ukraine.

The European Union has already announced additional sanctions against Putin and top Russian officials, companies, lawmakers and “leading propagandists” as it sought to punish Moscow for threatening Ukraine. Nehanda Radio