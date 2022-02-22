Another former Zim footballer Donald Malajila murdered in SA

A former Dynamos FC player in the team’s youth developmental side Donald Malajila has been killed.

He was aged 29.

Donald who was an uncle to the ex-Warriors striker Cuthbert Malajila was reportedly murdered in South Africa (SA) over this past weekend.

The former Dynamos, Highlanders and Mamelodi Sundowns gunslinger Cuthbert (Malajila) confirmed the tragic development.

“Yes it’s true Donald was killed in South Africa. He was my uncle,” he told Nehanda Radio.

Speaking on the funeral arrangements the Zimbabwean international said: “We are still to decide when everything is finalized with the family.”

According to reports, Donald was shot in Cape Town in SA and a close friend also confirmed the sad news to a local publication.

“He (Donald) left home on Saturday but never returned. We started looking for him the next day and we saw his car parked on the edge of the road, locked and he wasn’t inside it, then we made a report to the police,” the friend narrated to Soccer24.

“Later we were then told his body had been found, we went to the mortuary to identify the body and we found that it was him.”

Aged 29, Donald’s death comes a week after the Zimbabwean football family was also plunged into mourning.

Just last week saw the devastating news of the death of the former Warriors and CAPS United full back Charles Yohane (48).

Yohane was killed by robbers who shot him in a suspected hijack last weekend in SA.

His body was found in Mzimhlophe, Soweto after a search for his whereabouts was conducted by his family, friends and the police.

Reports that emerged from SA indicate that the former Bidvest Wits, Amazulu and Fire Batteries leftback’s body was found with a gunshot wound in the head.

One of the suspects involved in the robbery and murder of the 48-year-old defender was arrested in Soweto after he was found driving around in Yohane’s car. Nehanda Radio