Kadewere ends goal drought, scores his first goal for Lyon this season

Warriors and Olympique Lyon forward Tino Kadewere finally ended his scoring drought with an equalising goal that earned his side a draw against Lens over the weekend.

Kadewere who is reportedly being targeted by English Premier League side Burnley, scored his first goal of the season for the Les Gones on Saturday evening.

The goal helped Lyon earn a point away at Lens.

The French Ligue 1 encounter which saw the sixth and seventh placed teams on the log standings clash was played at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis Stadium.

Nothing could separate the two teams after the hosts had drawn first blood through Clauss who scored in the 13th minute.

However, this was before the Zimbabwean international striker, Kadewere equalised just at the stroke of halftime.

Kadewere tapped home with his left foot from close range in the 44th minute to equalise for Lyon who then moved to fifth position on the standings.

The former Harare City player’s goal came courtesy of Cameroon international striker Karl Toko Ekambi’s beautiful cross from the right.

And after a series of injuries since last campaign this was Kadewere’s second start of the season in twelve matches.

Meanwhile on the other hand, former Highlanders FC and Tanzanian based Warriors star Prince Dube also netted his first goal for Azam FC since scoring in a Tanzanian Cup match in December.

Dube who has recovered from his long injury that saw him miss action for eight months last season for both club and nation scored in Azam FC’ friendly match against Pamba FC on Thursday.

After gaining full fitness ahead of the AFCON finals in Cameroon in January, Mgadafi as Dube is fondly known doubled his side’s lead in the 67th minute.

The practise match ended 2-0 in favour of Azam.