Jah Prayzah, DJ Fantan are “Ghetto-Sellouts” don’t listen to them: Biti

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti has told party supporters not to listen to Arnold Kamudyariwa (DJ Fantan) and Mukudzei Mukombe (Jah Prayzah)’s music accusing the two of aiding Zanu PF.

Jah Prayzah’s song “Mudhara Vachauya” was associated with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s coup that ousted late former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017. The firebrand musician’ songs are mostly played at Zanu PF rallies and State events.

DJ Fantan and his Chillspot Record crew have already indicated that they support Mnangagwa. Last Saturday, they entertained a Zanu PF rally in Epworth.

Biti who is aspiring Harare East MP urged his supporters not to listen to the two musicians but to instead to support Winky D, born Wallace Chirumiko and Thomas Mapfumo whose songs are viewed as pro opposition.

“Don’t play the ChillSpot again. If you decide to dine with Zanu PF, do it and don’t associate with us. We can always listen to Winky D, Thomas Mapfumo and Oliver Mtukudzi, the people who do not sell the struggle.

“You can’t be a Ghetto supporting Zanu PF, you’re a Ghetto sellout. Don’t call your music Zim-Dancehall, call it Zanu-PF Muchongororo. Jah Prayzah who sang Mudhara Achauya has faded.

“Mudhara wacho has come, what has he delivered? I erased him from my playlist. We finish you as citizens,” Biti said.

During the formation of the CCC last month, several artists went public supporting Nelson Chamisa’s outfit.

Zim-Dancehall chanter Ricky Fire of the ‘Ndiratidze Zvaunoita’ fame this week endorsed the CCC party through a song.

Singer and record producer Sanii Makhalima made several posts on social media indicating that he supports Chamisa to be the next President of Zimbabwe.

This is happening at a time when Zanu PF and the CCC are preparing for by-elections to be held on the 26th of March. The country will hold the Presidential plebiscite next year. Nehanda Radio