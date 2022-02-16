Football family mourns ex-Warriors, Wits and CAPS star Charles Yohane

The country’s football family has unanimously joined hands together to mourn the death of former Warriors and now defunct Bidvest Wits full back Charles Yohane.

Aged 48, Yohane was reportedly killed in a suspected hijack over the weekend in South Africa (SA).

His body was found on Tuesday evening at Mzimhlophe in Soweto.

It was after the tragic development was widely spread on various social media platforms, though no official comment was obtained from the family members, close friends and from the SA police.

However, despite official confirmation the sad news had already plunged the football fraternity into mourning.

Former footballers, sports journalists as well as football lovers all expressed their grief following the untimely death of the former CAPS United left back.

They took to their various social media platforms to send their condolences.

Ex-Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini posted on his Facebook page to mourn his former teammate in the national team.

“This is devastating, someone’s father, brother, friend has gone just like that. RIP Charles Yohane, I hope the perpetrators will be caught and face the music. Sad day for the football fraternity,” Kapini wrote.

Prominent sports journalists, Star FM’s Steve Vickers and BBC correspondent Stanley Kwenda also tweeted on their twitter handles indicating that they were saddened by the 48-year-old full back’s death.

“Tragic news that former Zimbabwe, CAPS United and Bidvest Wits left back Charles Yohane has been hijacked and killed in SA at the age of 48,” Vickers tweeted.

Furthermore, Kwenda also shared his sentiments and also described Yohane as a legendary left back who was more comfortable to play in the left back position.

“Sad to hear of the death of the former Warriors left back Charles Yohane. He was a fabulous footballer. Trusted left back and easy on the eye,” Kwenda tweeted.

“He was part of the trailblazing 1996 CAPS United side though he did not finish the season and was bought by Amazulu,” further read his tweet.

According to Kwenda, the late Yohane remained the record holder of the most number of appearances at the now defunct Bidvest Wits before it was sold.

He featured in a record 268 games in all competitions.

The Zimbabwean international also once coached Wits’ developmental side until 2020.

However, this was before the club sold its franchise to DSTV premiership outfit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Yohane was part of the Warriors squad that became the first group to qualify and represent Zimbabwe at the prestigious AFCON finals during the country’s most popular Tunisia 2004 tournament.

Moreover, he also featured again in the team that played the 2006 continental biennial competition for the second successive time.

Official details to what led to his (Yohane) death are still sketchy as well as burial arrangements have not yet been provided by the family.

Nehanda Radio would like to send its condolence message to the Yohane family, his friends together with the football family at large with respect to the untimely death of the former Warriors star.