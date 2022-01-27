Mmusi Maimane endorses Chamisa’s new party, pledges support

South Africa’s opposition “One SA Movement” leader Mmusi Maimane has endorsed Zimbabwean main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s new party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and pledged to support it.

On Monday, Chamisa dumped the MDC Alliance, the party that he campaigned under during the last election in 2018. The main opposition leader wanted to get rid of the smaller MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora’s plan to grab his organisation’s name ahead of by-election scheduled for the 26th of March.

Chamisa also dumped the color red and chose gold and yellow as the new colors.

Maimane welcomed the new development.

“This is a good move @nelsonchamisa 👌🏾new wine in new wine skins.

“The enemy was trying to destroy the democratic aspirations of the people from within.

“We will support free and fair elections in Zimbabwe. This region needs a free Zimbabwe,” Maimane said.

He added: “To the youth of Zimbabwe, fight like hell to reclaim your nation. Register to vote, mobilize and refuse to be discouraged.

“If you miss 2023 your grandchildren will still be fighting for freedom.

“As neighbors we will stand with the people to make sure that everything is fair.”

In coming up with the new organisation, Chamisa and his colleagues had lost party properties, funds, MPs and councillors who were recalled by Mwonzora for supporting him.

Mwonzora was given power to make these decisions by a March 2020 Supreme Court ruling that made him leader of the MDC-T. Nehanda Radio