Chamisa CCC “yellow fever” rocks social media as celebrities join

Social media is awash with Zimbabweans endorsing the yellow colour adopted by the newly rebranded opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa and his members resolved to dump the name MDC Alliance due to the controversy that surrounded the acronym (MDC).

This came after smaller opposition MDC-T indicated to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) that it would contest future elections under the name that Chamisa used during the last plebiscite in 2018.

In forming the new party, the main opposition leader and his colleagues dumped the traditional red colour and chose gold and yellow for their regalia.

Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa congratulated Chamisa and his movement for adopting the yellow colour that he also uses during elections.

“Welcome to the Yellow Army @nelsonchamisa and @CCCZimbabwe. God had already shown us that yellow is the colour. What others do which is good, it’s great that you follow. The Yellow Army is an undefeated army. You have wisdom,” Mliswa said.

He jokingly added: “However, I think I will write to @ZECzim and say that colour is mine as an independent and you should stop using it.🤣”

Former deputy secretary general of the MDC Alliance Jameson Timba backed that yellow colour saying: “We are bold and we are yellow. Choose the New.#RegisterToVoteZW #NgaapindeHakeMukomana.”

Human rights activist Evan Mawarire said: “ZVADIRWA YELLOW! 💛Congratulations to my comrade in arms @nelsonchamisa and the entire team @CCCzimbabwe on the launch of a brand new season and strategy for bringing change to Zimbabwe. #CCC”.

Social media observer group Pachedu, slammed the national broadcaster ZBC for allegedly failing to cover the formation of the new opposition party.

“The regime claims to be implementing media reforms, yet ZBC is not reporting on TV and radio that Chamisa has a new #CCC #yellow party. YellowRevolution @nickmangwana,” Pachedu said.

CCC vice president Tendai Biti woke up on Tuesday with the greeting “Good afternoon fellow citizens !!”

Madam Boss, real name Tarisai Chikocho, a Zimbabwean comedy socialite also woke up in yellow on Tuesday.

“Good morning citizens of Zimbabwe. Have a bright day guys!!! 🇿🇼🌄🌻💛,” she said.

Good morning citizens of Zimbabwe. Have a bright day guys!!!

🇿🇼🌄🌻💛 pic.twitter.com/g7RbzKWiQ4 — Madam Boss (@Madambosszim1) January 25, 2022

Socialite and entrepreneur Olinda Chapel simply posted herself in a kitchen wearing yellow.

Controversial cleric Passion Java made an attempt to downplay the yellow fever. His skit was met with a sea of criticism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nehanda Radio (@nehandaradio)

One of his followers, Penias Jerera, told him, “Am not your fan Java but thanks for promoting CCC.” Nehanda Radio