Zozibini Tunzi to star in ‘The Woman King’ alongside Viola Davis

Even if her reign as Miss Universe ended in May last year, Zozibini Tunzi keeps dominating her world.

The longest-reigning Miss Universe is set to make her acting debut in an upcoming American historical epic film ‘The Woman King’.

The former Miss South Africa took to Instagram to make the announcement.

She wrote, “I am so honoured and excited to announce that I have been cast for the film, The Woman King (@womankingmovie).

“It is a completely new world and first time experience for me so I enter it with utmost respect and humility. Forever grateful and looking forward #TheWomanKing.”

The movie which was written by Dana Stevens and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, will star Academy Award-winning Viola Davis and South Africa’s, Thuso Mbedu. Nehanda Radio