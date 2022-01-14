ZRP claim they are ‘investigating’ Passion Java for wearing police hat

Cop-oh! Controversial prophet Passion Java is likely to face arrest after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) revealed they will be investigating a picture of ‘a man’ wearing a police hat.

Java who has on countless times bragged about his relations with President Emmerson Mnangagwa was pictured wearing a hat belonging to a female police officer while seated in his vehicle and she stood outside.

In a statement the ZRP did not exclusively mention the name Passion Java rather referred to him as ‘a man’.

“The ZRP has taken note of a photo circulating on social media in which a female police officer is seen standing next to a man wearing a police hat.

“Investigations are underway and a detailed statement will be issued after completion of investigations,” read the statement.

In 2014 an individual identified as Robert Boyiboyi was charged with criminal nuisance after he shared a picture of himself wearing a police uniform.

He was sentenced to three months in prison with an option of $100 fine. Nehanda Radio