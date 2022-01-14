Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ZRP claim they are ‘investigating’ Passion Java for wearing police hat

By Keith Mlauzi
Controversial prophet Passion Java is likely to face arrest after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) revealed they will be investigating a picture of 'a man' wearing a police hat.
Java who has on countless times bragged about his relations with President Emmerson Mnangagwa was pictured wearing a hat belonging to a female police officer while seated in his vehicle and she stood outside.

In a statement the ZRP did not exclusively mention the name Passion Java rather referred to him as ‘a man’.

“The ZRP has taken note of a photo circulating on social media in which a female police officer is seen standing next to a man wearing a police hat.

“Investigations are underway and a detailed statement will be issued after completion of investigations,” read the statement.

In 2014 an individual identified as Robert Boyiboyi was charged with criminal nuisance after he shared a picture of himself wearing a police uniform.

He was sentenced to three months in prison with an option of $100 fine. Nehanda Radio

