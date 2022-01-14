Mnangagwa to observe Chiwenga as he acts as President for 3 weeks

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has started his annual vacation and he will observe his deputy Constantino Chiwenga as he acts as head of state for three weeks.

Acting Chief Secretary in the President’s Office and Cabinet George Charamba said Mnangagwa will be in the country while on leave.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, wishes to advise that His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, started his annual vacation yesterday, 13th January, 2022. His vacation which runs until 5th February 2022, will be spent in the country.

“During this period, Honourable Vice President, General (Retired) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, is Acting President,” Charamba said.

Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are reportedly tussling for control of both the ruling Zanu PF party and government.

The recently-held Zanu PF provincial elections were marred by factionalism and violence as Mnangagwa and Chiwenga supporters contested. Nehanda Radio