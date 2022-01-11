Passion Java reportedly spends R1.3 million on nightclub bill in SA

While Zimbabweans were busy mocking flamboyant prophet Passion Java for not being invited to Dani Simba Allens’ wedding to Nigerian socialite Ego which was headlined by Nigerian superstar Davido, Java was on the other side of the border spending big.

Java made headlines in South Africa after reportedly spending R1.3million an equivalent of US$83 440 at a club in Pretoria celebrating Boss Lashaan’s birthday.

According to social media reports, Java offered to buy drinks for everyone who was present in the club at the time.

Videos and the bill were shared on social media as evidence. In the video Java together with his associates are seen pouring Champagne on the birthday boy, Boss Lashaan.

According to the bill, indeed R1.3 million was spent on alcohol but Java’s name was not on it.

Some clips from the R1,3 Million bill @012_Lifestyle Brooklyn Pretoria bought by Prophet Passion Java celebrating one of his friends’ birthdays pic.twitter.com/UCcNCUzQx8 — Mosh (@_DJMosh) January 10, 2022

Java being a man of show off would have had his name printed on the bill. The receipt was only written #Koppo by pen while the name and signature spaces where left blank, which is not evidence enough that it belonged to Passion.

The bill is currently trending in South Africa, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

What was ordered and exactly how much it costs.

100 bottles of Ace of Spade champagne at R10 000 each

50 bottles of Veuve Rich champagne at R2 000 each

20 bottles of Dom Perignon champagne at R6 000 each

10 300ml cans of Coke at R25 each

3 bottles of Glenfiddich scotch whiskey at R9 500 each

Two platters for a combined R1 100

Meanwhile Java has taken his time responding to trolls who claimed he was not rich enough to be at Dani and Ego’s traditional wedding.

He claimed he was bigger than Davido in terms of financial muscle.

He wrote, “Inini I am a bigger boy than muyimbi uyo, ndomutambirisa ndomuimbisa nekuti cash and swag I have!!! Zimbabwean Flag will always be up.!! #kopo” Nehanda Radio