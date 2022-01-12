Sekhukhune United officially sign Evans Rusike as a free agent

DStv Premiership outfit, Sekhukhune United has signed ex-Warriors, Supersport and Maritzburg United central forward Evans Rusike (31) as a free agent.

The club took to their social media pages to confirm the arrival of the 31-year-old Zimbabwean international striker.

Rusike was roped-in along with two other new signings as Babina Noko utilised the January transfer window period to beef up their squad which already consists of experienced players.

United secured the signature of the Zambian international and former Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Justin Shonga and LuckyBoy Mokoena who was playing for the National First Division side TS Galaxy.

“Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signings of the following players: 1. Justin Shonga (25)- Ismaily SC 2. LuckyBoy Mokoena (28) -TS Galaxy 3. Evans Rusike (31)- Supersport United FC,” the club confirmed on twitter.

Sekhukhune are also home to a number of Zimbabweans including Willard Katsande, Talent Chawapiwa, Blessing Sarupinda and Tapuwa Kapini who helped the team secure their topflight promotion.

Zimbabwean and former Baroka United striker Charlton Mashumba is also with Babina Noko.

He is now set to fight for a place in the team with the newly signed Chitungwiza born forward.

Meanwhile, Rusike joins the Gauteng based club just seven months after he parted ways with his fellow countryman, Kaitano Tembo who coaches Supersport United.

The striker was reportedly offloaded for failure to make an impact with Matsatsantsa, he struggled to find the back of the net in 21 games in the previous campaign.

“SuperSport United Football Club would like to confirm the departure of Evans Rusike and Lucky Mohomi,” reads the club’s statement issued on June 2021.

“The Matsatsantsa family would like to thank Rusike and Mohomi for their contributions and wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”

Prior to joining Sekhukhune, he had been previously linked with a return to his former club Maritzburg United where he netted 20 goals in 74 appearances.

He was also rumoured to be under the radar of Benni McCarthy’s Amazulu FC who were keen to reinforce their strike force in the CAF Champions League. Nehanda Radio