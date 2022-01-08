Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira shields brother from Police

By Simbarashe Mtembo | Masvingo Mirror |

The Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira is allegedly obstructing the course of justice by barring Police from arresting his young brother Dennis who is accused of severely assaulting and injuring a political opponent.

Reports indicate that the complainant, Amos Kanjere can hardly walk and may suffer permanent hearing impairment. Dennis Chadzamira and several unidentified Zanu PF activists are accused of assaulting Kanjere at King Mine Hall in Mashava during the Zanu PF provincial elections last Tuesday.

A medical affidavit signed by Dr Raymond Muzvidziwa confirms Kanjere’s injuries but allays any fears of danger to life. The other accused is Trust Muganji. Kanjere was assaulted for allegedly supporting Robson Mavhenyengwa who contested and eventually won the Zanu PF provincial chairman’s post against Chadzamira.

However, Kanjere told The Mirror in an interview that Dennis and his accomplices have not been arrested by the Police because Chadzamira intervened and stopped investigations. Chadzamira has been accused of political violence after he allegedly hired thugs recently to attack MDC supporters during Nelson Chamisa’s visit to Masvingo Province.

Nyasha Zhambe an MDC supporter from Chief Mawere’s area in Gutu was killed during that visit in October after thugs attacked him near Mpandawana. Kunjere filed an assault report at Masvingo Central on Wednesday last week under case number CR 98/12/21.

Masvingo Police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was going to look for the case when contacted for a comment.

Efforts to get a comment from Chadzamira were futile as his mobile phone went unanswered.

The Mirror could also not get a comment from Dennis. Sources said Chadzamira told Police that there is no Zanu PF member who can be arrested for a crime committed while conducting party business. The case is being handled by Masvingo CID Law and Order.

Kanjere had to take the case to Masvingo after Mashava Police refused to attend to it.

“I was assaulted by several men who disembarked from one Manyame’s truck and a combi; I was able to identify Dennis and Muganji. They assaulted and chased away Mavhenyengwa’s supporters from polling stations.

“I cannot properly walk and my hearing has been impaired. I am worried that my case is going to be swept under the carpet because of Chadzamira’s orders,” said Kanjere.

“Police was supposed to arrest Dennis on Wednesday last week when the assault case was filed against him.

“Chadzamira akati ma comrade haasungwi kana vari pamusangano (he said no Zanu PF member will be arrested when doing party work) Police is afraid of defying the minister,” said the source.

"Kanjere suffered bruises on the right side of the face and swelling at the left occiput and left cheek and blocked hearing," reads the doctor's affidavit.