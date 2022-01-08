Govt scraps Tagwirei’s CBZ e-passport jackpot after public outcry

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has revised fees for the e-passport and scrapped the US$20 application fee that was to be collected by a bank linked to controversial business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Observers had criticised the regulations that gave CBZ Bank the “dodgy” statutory monopoly as corrupt.

According to Statutory Instrument 3 of 2022, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has scrapped the US$20 fee and gazetted prices for the e-passport as US$100 for the ordinary passport and US$200 for an emergency one.

The Government of Zimbabwe has since proclaimed that passport holders must swap their passports for a new e-passport before Dec 31, 2023, when current passports will cease to be accepted internationally.

The cancellation of the deal comes after a public outcry over the fact that Tagwirei who has the majority stake in CBZ is tainted with corruption controversies.

The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) slapped sanctions on Tagwirei and his Sakunda Holdings company for allegedly providing support to the Zanu PF regime and promoting corruption.

His businesses have also been sanctioned by the United Kingdom.

Tagwirei is said to be presiding over a sprawling network of more than 40 companies spanning the oil, mining, banking, logistics, transportation, and import/export, which have been linked to alleged corrupt activities and state capture. He is a close ally of Mnangagwa. Nehanda Radio