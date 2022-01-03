Mliswa advises Zanu PF to readmit expelled former MP Killer Zivhu

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has urged the ruling Zanu PF party to readmit former Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu who was fired for pushing for dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his rival Nelson Chamisa.

Mliswa has been accusing Zivhu of duping home seekers through his Zimbabwe Amalgamated Housing Association in the Galloway part of Norton.

The independent MP said this on his Twitter handle after assessing Zanu PF’s provincial elections held last week. He said Zivhu was “a force to reckon with” in Masvingo.

“Overally I think some tried to sneak in but it didn’t work. In Mash West Paradza tried to rig but it didn’t work. All Provinces must now unite. Masvingo must get people like Killer Zivhu back. Of late I have understood him,” Mliswa said.

“Our Norton differences were me trying to represent my people over title deeds issues and it’s not much of an issue to have frictions over. He is a force to reckon with.

“The problem with revolutionary parties is that they work on gossip. 75% of the information these Provincial Chairs get is gossip, they don’t have time to verify and they push you out.”

Three days ago, Zivhu lambasted former Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira, his former rival, after he lost the chairmanship in the recently-held ruling party provincial elections to Robison Mavenyengwa.

Zivhu was expelled in June last year after he used social media to push for dialogue between Mnangagwa and Chamisa.

A Zanu PF faction aligned to the then provincial chairperson, Chadzamira, reportedly recommended his expulsion from the ruling party to get rid of his popularity within party structures. Nehanda Radio